What Hunter Hapka is listening to

My name is Hunter Hapka. I am one of the hosts of The Edge on Saturday nights from 11pm-1am. Music has always been a big part of my identity and has become more ingrained in who I am over the years from going to concerts, expanding my music interests and even participating in the production of concerts. A fellow show host and at the time my ELA teacher would hear about my constant endeavors and interests in music. Eventually Allie Johnson asked me if hosting WXPR would be an interest of mine and I've been at it ever since. I was lucky enough to be invited to host The Edge which would cater to an audience much more interested in my type of music. WXPR has given me an outlet to share my music and find other opportunities. WXPR has been a great experience and I've enjoyed sharing my music through it.

As for my music of late, AFI will always be a constant for me. As well as artists such as Twisted Method, TheStart, Korn, Tapping the Vein and Hamn. As for local Wisconsin bands you should check out H1Z1, trash pandas, Casket Robbery, SquidHammer, As Bullets Baptize, Lunar Moth and many others I play on my shows.