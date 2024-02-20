What Bill Johnson is listening to

My name is Bill Johnson, and I’ve been a substitute Café host for about a year. I grew up in the Chicago area in the late 1960s and ‘70s, listening to FM radio and attending concerts. Some of my favorites from that period include Warren Zevon, Joan Armatrading, David Bromberg, Bonnie Raitt, John Prine, James Taylor, Grace Slick, Joni Mitchell, Randy Newman, Van Morrison, and so many others that I can’t fit here.

Since starting at WXPR I’ve expanded my taste, and my personal music collection has more than tripled. Some of my more recent favorites include Allison Russell, Beth Kille, Until The Sun, Ruthie Foster, Tae & The Neighborly, Greg Sover, Copper Box, Ilana Katz Katz, and many more.

I’ve always loved music, and I really enjoy sharing my favorites with WXPR listeners. I’m especially pleased when they call the station to say they enjoy my show. I’ll be forever thankful to WXPR for giving me an opportunity to do something that I thought I would never do, and truly love.