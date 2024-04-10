© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What I'm Listening To...
Learn more about WXPR hosts and the music they've been listening to recently.

What Maggie Rose Kush is listening to

Published April 10, 2024 at 10:06 AM CDT

Hey, from Maggie Rose Kush, a Monday Crossroads Cafe host, for two years.

We moved to Rhinelander over four years ago, and our neighbor, Jan, told us to listen to WXPR’s polka show.  She requested a song to welcome us to the neighborhood! 

WXPR became my favorite station with its commercial free, publicly supported news and music programs. As a WXPR sustaining member, I received an email with a plea for DJs.  As a retired school counselor, I flashbacked to words I said to students, "If it's legal and free, try it. You may like it."  I tried it, and I loved it.

My home playlists include Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce', Sierra Ferrell, John Prine, CSNY, The Clash, Bob Marley, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Allison Russell, 10,000 Maniacs, Ange’lique Kidjo, B52’s, U2…
Up North Updates
* indicates required