What Maggie Rose Kush is listening to

Hey, from Maggie Rose Kush, a Monday Crossroads Cafe host, for two years.

We moved to Rhinelander over four years ago, and our neighbor, Jan, told us to listen to WXPR’s polka show. She requested a song to welcome us to the neighborhood!

WXPR became my favorite station with its commercial free, publicly supported news and music programs. As a WXPR sustaining member, I received an email with a plea for DJs. As a retired school counselor, I flashbacked to words I said to students, "If it's legal and free, try it. You may like it." I tried it, and I loved it.

My home playlists include Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce', Sierra Ferrell, John Prine, CSNY, The Clash, Bob Marley, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Allison Russell, 10,000 Maniacs, Ange’lique Kidjo, B52’s, U2…