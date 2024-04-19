Two hurt in crash north of Rhinelander

Two people went to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander.

The Pine Lake Fire Department said they got called out to assist at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A pick-up truck had apparently crossed the centerline just south of Cross Country Road, and struck an SUV headed the other direction.

Both drivers were hurt, and taken to Aspirus hospital.

A helicopter was also called and routed to Aspirus Hospital.

Traffic backed up in both directions as Highway 17 had to be shut down for a time.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Medic 9-1 also responded to the call.