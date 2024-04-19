© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two hurt in crash north of Rhinelander

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:47 AM CDT
Crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander
Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook
Crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander

Two people went to the hospital after a crash on Highway 17 north of Rhinelander. 

The Pine Lake Fire Department said they got called out to assist at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A pick-up truck had apparently crossed the centerline just south of Cross Country Road, and struck an SUV headed the other direction.

Both drivers were hurt, and taken to Aspirus hospital.

A helicopter was also called and routed to Aspirus Hospital. 

Traffic backed up in both directions as Highway 17 had to be shut down for a time.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Medic 9-1 also responded to the call.
Tags
crashOneida County SheriffPine Lakecar accidentWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required