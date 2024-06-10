1 killed, 1 injured in Lincoln County crash

TOWN OF SKANAWAN, Wis. (WAOW) — One person and a dog died after a fatal SUV on van crash on US Highway 51, just north of Tamarack Lane, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10:55 p.m. Sunday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple 911 calls where they found a silver SUV overturned in the roadway with a 20 year old Crandon woman trapped inside.

The other vehicle involved was a white van, where a 51 year old male driver from Rhinelander trapped inside.

The driver of the van sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by Medivac Helicopter.

Her dog also died in the crash.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the SUV was traveling S/B on HWY 51 when "for unknown reasons" the driver lost control, went through the median and was struck by the N/B van.

HWY 51 was closed for 8 hours then reopened.

The crash is still under investigation and the names of those involved are being withheld.