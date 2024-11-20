Thanksgiving Specials on WXPR

9AM Turkey Confidential

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Paola Velez author of the forthcoming Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store, Joe Yonan author of Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry, and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

11AM Songs of Thanks

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

12PM This Land: Thanksgiving with The American Sound

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

1PM Crossroads Cafe

With your host Randy Burl.

6PM “Horn of Plenty” a Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air -- from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins".

7PM The Songs Of Hearth And Home: An Afterglow Thanksgiving Special

A music special perfect for Thanksgiving. A look at songs from the Great American Songbook about the comforts of home life, performed by Frank Sinatra, Sam Cooke, Norah Jones, and more. Hosted by Mark Chilla

8PM Feasting with the Great American Songbook: An Afterglow Thanksgiving Special

It’s Thanksgiving, so take a seat at the dinner table with Afterglow, as we explore classic jazz and popular songs about food by singers like Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan, and Fats Waller.