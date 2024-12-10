Holiday Specials on WXPR

This holiday season, let WXPR be your soundtrack for celebration. From heartwarming music to special storytelling programs, we've curated a lineup that will fill your days with joy, nostalgia, and the magic of the holidays.

Happy Holidays from all of us at WXPR!

Printable PDF of WXPR's Holiday Program Schedule

Saturday, December 21

5:00pm, The Paul Winter Consort's Winter Solstice Celebration

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

6:00pm, In Winter's Glow

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Wednesday, December 24

9:00am, Holiday Morning Classics with Richard Gsell

Three hours of the classics warmed with seasonal selections from WXPR’s classical music library – with host Richard Gsell.

12:00pm, A Jazz Piano Christmas

Your favorite holiday classics as you’ve never heard them! The Kennedy Center and NPR present “A Jazz Piano Christmas,” the annual sell-out event featuring jazz-infused renditions of the season’s most-loved music. This year, we spotlight remarkable pianist, vocalist, and actress Melvis Santa—whose eclectic Afro-Cuban style has made her one of the most electrifying artists on the scene—in addition to internationally acclaimed Cuban composer and jazz pianist Alfredo Rodriguez. Hosted by Felix Contreras.

1:00pm, Holiday Crossroads Cafe with Theresa Seabloom

Seasonal Favorites and the best holiday folk, Americana and country. – with host Theresa Seabloom.

6:00pm, Holiday Music with Katie Thoresen

Join WXPR's Katie Thoresen on Christmas Eve as she steps away from the news desk into the wonderful world of Christmas Music. She'll be sharing some of her favorite Christmas songs from past to present.

9:00pm, A World Cafe Holiday

World Cafe is celebrating 30 years by revisiting special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

10:00pm The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

Thursday, December 25

4:00am, All is Bright

“All Is Bright,” with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

5:00am, A Chanticleer Christmas

The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its “rich, intricately blended sound” (The Washington Post) to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

6:00am, Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus

In “Three Tales of Christmas with Cantus”, Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season.

7:00am, A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Celebrate Christmas with the sound of soaring voices. Stile Antico, the award-winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group's luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd. Hosted by Cathy Fuller of WGBH.

8:00am, Welcome Christmas

“Welcome Christmas” is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

9:00am, St. Olaf Christmas Festival 2024

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy in this two hour program.A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. Tickets to the event - which takes place at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN - are always gone months in advance. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

11:00am, Christmas with the Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges -- two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation -- get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year's program features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

12:00pm, An Afro Blue Christmas

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

1:00pm, Carols as Home, featuring the Imani Winds

“Carols as Home” features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

2:00pm, Carols, Customs and Candlelight: a Celtic Christmas Celebration

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin. Lots of well-known Christmas music comes from the Celtic tradition, and some very beautiful but lesser-known festive music.

3:00pm, A Special Thistle and Shamrock Christmas

Join Fiona Ritchie for a winter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire. Among restored riverside woodlands, Fiona finds her favorite bench, and sits there to reflect upon the scenes of midwinter. The location inspires seasonal tales, joyful songs, and tunes of rare beauty, with guitarist Tim Edey, singer Emily Smith, and more.

4:00pm, Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

5:00pm, Hanukkah Lights

This NPR favorite returns with some of our favorite stories from the archives. We’ll hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, “How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week by Rebecca O’Connell.

6:00pm, Candles Burning Brightly

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

7:00pm, Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Stories Told Through Song

NPR revisits interviews with musicians about their Christmas albums.Some, like Katie Melua and Sting, celebrate tradition and winter mystery in their Christmas songs. Others, like Kenny Rogers and Amy Grant, find spirituality and stability in holiday music. Jon Batiste and Anthony Hamilton bring new energy to old favorites on their Christmas albums. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

8:00pm, Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites

This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

9:00pm, Tinsel Tales: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

10:00pm, Tinsel Tales: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Thursday, December 26

6:00pm, A Hip Holiday Mix with Paul Ingles

Music History Producer Paul Ingles hosts three hours of pop, rock and soul holiday music, carefully curated to select music that even holiday music skeptics might dig. Brian Setzer, Destiny's Child, Sharon Jones & Dap Kings, John Prine, Nickel Creek, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, RUN DMC, Louis Armstrong, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Tuesday, December 31

6:00pm, Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long.

Wednesday, January 1

10:00am, New Year's Day From Vienna 2025

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

1:00pm, The 2024 Musician Memorials Special with Paul Ingles

3:00pm, Analog Masters presents “Happy New Year, 1925!”

1925 was a watershed year for the recording industry. Western Electric had patented the electronic recording process, using microphones and amplifiers, the preceding year. Record companies worldwide were eager to employ the new technology, and new recordings were quickly rushed into print. In this hour, we hear acoustic recordings made in the first part of 1925, followed by surprisingly vivid electronic recordings of Beethoven and Mendelssohn.

6:00pm, 2024 Remembered from the Current

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2024 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.

8:00pm, The Mixtape presents “Changes for the New Year”

For the New Year, this week's mix is a selection of songs about change. This is the time to hit shuffle and get a fresh start!

