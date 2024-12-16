Program updates starting Saturday, January 4th

Exciting news from WXPR!

We’ve updated our show schedule to bring you even better content at the perfect times!

Brand-New Radio Shows are coming your way, along with updated time slots for your favorite programs.

Don’t worry, the same great local shows, just at new times!

Saturday Night

5PM-6PM

New Time and Day

The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn

Moving from Sunday to Saturday, join us for The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn! Broadcasting weekly from The Relay Shack, from parts unknown, one of Philly’s favorite rock & roll sons, Ben Vaughn, surrounds himself with boxes of CDs, cassettes, 8-tracks, 45 records, and full-length albums, and presents a weekly, hour-long eclectic mix of music featuring rock, blues, jazz, folk, soul, R&B, country, Bossanova, movie soundtracks, easy listening and more, all peppered with his twisted musicological slant.

6PM-9PM

New Time

Country Legends

Hosted by Theresa Seabloom, Country Legends is not just another country music show. This show is dedicated to the roots artists who created country and western music. Join us for a unique experience with the people who made country music a landmark on the American music landscape - like Jimmy Rogers, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills, and Ernest Tubb. Join us an hour earlier for Country Legends!

9PM-10PM

New Program

International Americana Music Show

The International Americana Music Show features Americana music made exclusively by non-American artists.

10PM-11PM

Culture Caravan

Join host Julian Booker to hear a selection of music from around the globe that crosses cultures, genres and borders for a trip unlike any other on your radio dial. From acoustic roots, to contemporary electric sounds, Culture Caravan explores and celebrates what makes the people, places and, most of all, sounds of the world so unique, and in the process, makes it a little smaller for us all to enjoy!

Sunday Night

5PM-8PM

New Time

Rock N' Roll

WXPR produced, locally hosted, featuring the best of Rock N' Roll, rockabilly, garage, ska, classic rock, psychedelic. If it rocks, it'll roll. Join us an hour earlier for Rock N' Roll Radio!

8PM-9PM

New Time

Indigefi

Featuring an eclectic blend of modern Indigenous music, hosted by Alexis Sallee (Iñupiaq/ Mexican American). The show introduces you to the future of Native music with new and trending artists, while honoring the past by diving into the tracks that have shaped what we hear today. The highlight of each program is an artist interview with a featured musician. These interviews explore the unique Indigenous background and passions that inform the artist’s work.

11PM-Midnight

New Program

SynthPop NonStop

A weekly radio mix of synthy songs: synth-pop, techno-pop, electronic, new wave, dark wave, post-punk, electropop, dark disco, minimal synth, krautrock, disco, electro, EBM, chillwave, future pop, cold wave, electroclash, city pop, industrial, synthwave, new beat, Italo disco, vaporwave.

Stay tuned and enjoy the fresh, engaging lineup we’ve curated just for you.

Thank you for being part of the WXPR community!