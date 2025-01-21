Ongoing bitter cold keeps schools closed
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning effective until noon Tuesday, changing to a cold weather advisory after noon.
As a result, schools across the region have shut down for the day, as well as the Rhinelander District Library and the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.
A complete list of school closings is below.
Temperatures are expected to warm up for Wednesday.
School Closings Tuesday:
Nicolet Area Technical College, remote learning and work day Tuesday
Gogebic Community College Ironwood and Houghton closed Tuesday
Northland Pines School District
Phelps School District (Daycare will remain open)
Three Lakes School District
School District of Crandon
School District of Rhinelander
Antigo School District:
Arbor Vitae Woodruff:
Lac du Flambeau:
Lakeland Union High School
Merrill School District:
MHLT District
North Lakeland School District
Phillips School District
White Lake School District
Chequamegon School District
Tomahawk School District
Laona School District
Wabeno Area School District
Prentice Closed
Goodman Armstrong Creek Closed
Trinity Lutheran in Merrill
Christ Lutheran School Eagle River
Ironwood School District closed, activities canceled Tuesday
Rhinelander District Library closed
Rhinelander Area Food Pantry Closed