Ongoing bitter cold keeps schools closed

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning effective until noon Tuesday, changing to a cold weather advisory after noon.

As a result, schools across the region have shut down for the day, as well as the Rhinelander District Library and the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry.

A complete list of school closings is below.

Temperatures are expected to warm up for Wednesday.

School Closings Tuesday:

Nicolet Area Technical College, remote learning and work day Tuesday

Gogebic Community College Ironwood and Houghton closed Tuesday

Northland Pines School District

Phelps School District (Daycare will remain open)

Three Lakes School District

School District of Crandon

School District of Rhinelander

Antigo School District:

Arbor Vitae Woodruff:

Lac du Flambeau:

Lakeland Union High School

Merrill School District:

MHLT District

North Lakeland School District

Phillips School District

White Lake School District

Chequamegon School District

Tomahawk School District

Laona School District

Wabeno Area School District

Prentice Closed

Goodman Armstrong Creek Closed

Trinity Lutheran in Merrill

Christ Lutheran School Eagle River

Ironwood School District closed, activities canceled Tuesday

Rhinelander District Library closed

Rhinelander Area Food Pantry Closed