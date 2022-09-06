Project North performer Trapper Schoepp chats with WXPR

Songwriter Trapper Schoepp and Susan Spangenberg talk about Schoepp's music and performing at the upcoming Project North Festival.

Project North is an eco focused art and music festival held September 16th and 17th in downtown Rhinelander.

Schoepp will perform Saturday night, September 17th at 7:45 pm.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Project North website.

Project North is a collaboration project with WXPR, ArtStart, The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce and Nicolet College.

