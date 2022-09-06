© 2022 WXPR
Arts & Culture

Project North performer Trapper Schoepp chats with WXPR

WXPR | By Jessie Dick
Published September 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Trapper Schoepp
andrew feller
/
Trapper Schoepp will perform Saturday night at 7:45 P.M. at the Project North Festival

Songwriter Trapper Schoepp and Susan Spangenberg talk about Schoepp's music and performing at the upcoming Project North Festival.

Project North is an eco focused art and music festival held September 16th and 17th in downtown Rhinelander.

Schoepp will perform Saturday night, September 17th at 7:45 pm.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Project North website.

Project North is a collaboration project with WXPR, ArtStart, The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce and Nicolet College.

Arts & Culture Project NorthWXPR News
Jessie Dick
