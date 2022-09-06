© 2022 WXPR
Arts & Culture

Project North returns to Rhinelander with music, arts, and a focus on sustainability

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
20190928_193927.jpg

Project North is a two-day music, arts, and sustainability festival in Rhinelander on September 16th and 17th.

First held in 2019, the festival is back and bringing with it live music, interactive art, and a commitment to environmentally conscious education and practices.

WXPR's Katie Thoresen spoke with some of the event organizers including Lauren Sacket with the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, Ashley McLaughlin and Melinda Childs with ArtStart, and Jessie Dick with WXPR Public Radio.

For more information you can head to ProjectNorth.org.

Arts & Culture WXPR NewsProject North
Katie Thoresen
