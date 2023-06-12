Land O’Lakes Arts works to make the arts more accessible through summer programming

The sound garden is an immersive experience that takes people through a small patch of woods.

Composer and director JG Everest is returning to Land O’Lakes for a third year. All the music you hear and art you see is by him and community members and inspired by the woods you walk through.

Land O’Lakes Arts [LOLA] Executive Director Jennifer Anderson always looks forward to seeing the looks of surprise on people’s faces as they experience it.

“They hear the faint music. Then they see the benches they can sit upon and reflect and read the poems that are spread throughout the exhibit and the beautiful photography and plein air paintings. So much so that we can a lot of repeat visitors within three days that we’ve held the sound garden,” said Anderson.

The Soundgarden is just the beginning of events planned by LOLA this summer.

Musicians will fill the streets and shops on June 21 for Make Music Day where people are encouraged to join in and make some music of their own.

New this year is the musical playground.

LOLA Marketing and Communications McCall Hocking says the children getting involved is always her favorite part.

“I just love watching kids make noise and enjoy being outside and making noise. We usually do a little parade around with the younger kids and we give them all different percussion instruments and they love making noise and making people smile and wave at cars,” said Hocking.

LOLA is also hosting the car park music series at the Snowflake building as well as offering art, dance, theater, and music classes for all ages throughout the summer.

Hocking says it’s all about making art accessible to the community.

“It brings enrichment into people’s lives. Art makes people’s lives better. It’s a form of expression. It helps build confidence. It can build skills. There are not always opportunities in the Northwoods or as many opportunities in the Northwoods for people to have those so I think it’s really important that people have these events to make it accessible to everybody so everyone can enjoy them and experience them,” said Hocking.

The sound garden is this Thursday, June 15 from noon to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. And Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It’s located by the Storybook Garden on Chippewa Dr.

You can learn more about the sound garden and other LOLA events and programs on its website.