ArtStart seeks to build downtown Rhinelander Art Park

Thriving art scenes help build thriving communities.

It’s one of the driving concepts behind ArtStart and why the organization has been working so hard for several years to build an accessible, outdoor art space.

That vision is becoming a reality thanks in part to a $42,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Ashley McLaughlin has seen firsthand over the years how investing in the arts, in all its forms, can lead to people wanting to move into a community and help it grow.

“I think it’s been working so far. We don’t have vacant storefronts downtown. We have creative storefronts downtown. We have great restaurants downtown. We have entrepreneurs downtown and now across the street from ArtStart,” said McLaughlin. “I think the creative culture and the creative business is definitely here now. I think that has a lot to do with the people in Rhinelander and also the voice that ArtStart has given to community members.”

McLaughlin is the Program and Operations Director for ArtStart. For years, the organization has been working to further that mission by creating a green space in downtown Rhinelander that can support live music, art installations, and events.

Most importantly, McLaughlin says the space needs to be accessible.

“We’re trying to be very intentional about making changes to our space to be more equal for all,” said McLaughlin.

ArtStart hired artists in 2020 to help redesign the space behind the ArtStart Gallery to meet that goal.

ArtStart A rendering of the what the Art Park will potentially look like.

Now the group is working with a local landscape architect to bring that vision to life.

ArtStart Board Treasurer Ken Juon showed WEDC Deputy Secretary Sam Rikker the plans for it during his visit to ArtStart Friday.

“There will be brick pavers leading up to the stage,” explained Juon. There will be trees added for shade. McLaughlin says the plans also include a new ramp into the gallery so everyone can access restrooms.

The WEDC recently granted the City of Rhinelander $42,000 as part of the Vibrant Spaces Grant program to help build the Art Park.

Rikker says it’s all a part of creating communities where people want to come to live and work, something that’s especially important in this job market.

“Investments in places like this, in downtown Rhinelander for amenities for folks to say, ‘God-dang that’s a really cool town. I want to raise my family in that town. I can work in this town at the great companies we have here. I can play in this town too because look at the Northwoods and all that offers.’ Those are the things that can really help us when we’re facing incredible workforce challenges,” said Rikker.

The vibrant space grant needs to be matched.

McLaughlin says the initial goal is to raise $100,000 to create the Art Park. You can contribute on ArtStart’s website or by calling 715-362-4328.