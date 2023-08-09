Forest County Potawatomi Community to host dinner and cultural exchange night with Korean-American visitors

Two cultures halfway across the world from one another will be gathering in Forest County Wednesday night.

It’s part of the Korean Cultural Exchange.

This is the third year Korean-American immigrants from different parts of the U.S. are visiting the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

It’s the group's 11th year visiting tribes in Wisconsin.

“It is a really pleasure and honor. The Potawatomi people are great. The hospitality is really number one in the world. They welcome us, share their stories and their lives within three, four days so many things happen. It is amazing,” said James Kim, director of the Native American Cultural Exchange Fellowship.

The two groups are spending the week sharing their own cultures and traditions with one another.

Wednesday night is a big dinner and cultural exchange night at the Potawatomi Community Center near Crandon.

“It’s a really good night to learn. Even if you’re from around here and you’ve been to a pow wow before, but you really don’t know what’s going on. It’s a really good experience to gain some understanding so you’re not walking in for the first time like, ‘okay what am I supposed to be doing?’ Same thing with the K-pop and all of that and the skits and the orchestra, it’s just an awesome experience,” said Matt Steingraber, the center’s division administrator.

The event is open to the public as are other events this week.

The dinner starts at 5:00 p.m. with the cultural exchange starting around 6:00 p.m.

You can view event details here.