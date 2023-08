The Project North Music, Art, and Sustainability Festival returns to Rhinelander September 15 and 16.

WXPR and ArtStart are hosting the two-day event along with support from Nicolet College, the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Midwest Renewable Energy Assocation.

WXPR's Katie Thoresen spoke with ArtStart Community Cultural Development Director Melinda Childs about the art aspect of Project North.

You can learn more about the festival at projectnorth.org.