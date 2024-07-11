Traveling art exhibit highlighting Alzheimer’s impact now at the Warehouse Community Arts Center

Ergo Sum: A Crow a Day is a mixed media exhibit featuring 365 small panels by artist Karen Bondarchuk.

It’s currently on display at the Warehouse Community Arts Center in Eagle River.

“It's this essentially story about this woman, and how she dealt with her mother's Alzheimer diagnosis and how she works through that,” said McCall Hocking, the Warehouse Marketing Director.

McCall Hocking / Warehouse Community Arts Center

The panels are displayed close together, filling an entire wall.

Each crow on display was created every single day for a year straight as a way for Bondarchuk to, as she put it, mark her mother’s lost time and reminder of Bondarchuk’s own days and life.

“It's such an interesting exhibit because it sounds really sad. And it is a little, of course, dealing with something like that. But she quoted that although the project seemed to be somber, it quickly turned to cheer and serendipity and some of the pieces have a little bit of humor in them, some are very comical, even some have a lot of sorrow in them,” said Hocking. “It's just telling a wide range of stories. They all emote something different as you imagine this woman slogging through this journey every single day for a year creating something.”

Sharing stories is the idea behind the Warehouse’s programming theme this year of “Hearing our Northwoods”.

The Warehouse has been offering different classes to spur new ways of hearing, listening, and sharing stories with the community and self.

“I hope they understand other people's stories, I hope people learn to listen to each other better. I think that's something our whole world needs right now,” said Hocking.

McCall Hocking / Warehouse Community Arts Center

The Ergo Sum: A Crow A Day exhibit is free and open to the public now through August 11th.

There are also opportunities to meet the artist and learn more about her work July 19th and 20th.

“She's a world class artist and seeing something like this, on the scale against 365 of these just gorgeous pieces, I think it's really important for people of the Northwoods to have access to that and have especially free access,” said Hocking.

There will be a free meet and greet with Bondarchuk on Friday, July 19th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 20th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. there will be an artist presentation. It costs $75. You can find more information and buy tickets on the Warehouse Community Arts Center website.

The Warehouse Community Arts Center is located at 107 S. Railroad St., Eagle River.

