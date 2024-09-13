Project North to bring wide variety of art, music, and focus on sustainability to downtown Rhinelander

Project North is returning to downtown Rhinelander September 20th and 21st.

The two-day music, arts, and sustainability festival is put on by ArtStart and WXPR.

WXPR’s Katie Thoresen spoke with WXPR General Manager Jessie Dick and ArtStart Community Cultural Development Director Melinda Childs about what people can expect.

You can find the full lineup of musicians, artists, and activities as well as ticketing information at Project North.org.