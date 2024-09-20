Historic Lantern Tours gives insight into the lives of Rhinelander’s historic figures

Eugene Shepard, Anderson Brown, and Jenny Loomis are a few of many people that are in some part responsible for making Rhinelander the city it is today.

People will get the chance to learn more about who some of Rhinelander’s notable historical figures are and how they contributed to the city with the Historic Lantern Tours through Forest Home Cemetery.

People will be dressed as the different historic figures near their gravesites.

Kerry Bloedorn is the Pioneer Park Historical Complex Director. He along with the folks from Pelican Fire and Rescue, Rhinelander Historical Society Museum, Matt Persike with the Rhinelander District Library’s ‘If These Woods Could Talk’ podcast, and Rhinelander Woman’s Club are hosting the tours.

Bloedorn said Anita Tyler, who is a member of the Pelican Lake Fire and Rescue Department, brought this idea to the table. He says cemetery tours have become a popular way to teach people about local history.

“I'm looking forward to sharing Rhinelander’s history, which I love to do just every day, but in a different way, in a different light,” said Bloedorn.

He’ll be dressed up as Anderson Brown.

“I'm going to talk about his life, being born in New York and growing up in Stevens Point, up to founding the community of Rhinelander and what his life was like in the community,” said Bloedorn.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR Eugene Shepard will be one of seven historical figures featured during the Historic Lantern Tour at Forest Home Cemetery.



"Shepherd, of course, is very well known for his capturing of the first Hodag, but he was also a surveyor and a map maker and a resort owner and a carpenter and a horse racer and a Gene of all trades, I like to say. We'll get a glimpse into his life and what it was like to live in the Rhinelander area when he was alive," said Bloedorn.

There will be seven actors portraying different historical figures.

The Tours are October 4th starting at 6:00 p.m. and October 5th starting at 1:00 p.m.

They leave every 15 minutes and will take about an hour.

“It's a large cemetery, and we're doing a small portion of it. It definitely requires some walking, but I wouldn't say it's a strenuous walk. It's a nice, leisurely walk. We'll visit seven grave sites of seven prominent members of the Rhinelander community throughout its history, with a few extras, kind of interspersed throughout the walk that we'll just touch on and mention,” said Bloedorn.

Bloedorn says even though it’ll be October in a cemetery, the tours are not meant to be spooky.

“It's a beautiful place, it's a quiet place, it's a peaceful place. There's nothing wrong with taking a walk through the cemetery, just a nice day, and to learn some history about our location here and our community is even better,” said Bloedorn.

You can buy tickets ahead of time or day of at Sammy Jrs Bar at the corner of Coon and Newell Streets. That’s the meeting location for the start of the tour.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Proceeds benefit the Town of Pelican Fire and Rescue and Pioneer Park Historical Complex.

You can find more information on the Pioneer Park Historical Complex Facebook page.