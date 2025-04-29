Library groups fight cuts, warning rural areas around the nation will suffer most

Plans to slash funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services have drawn swift opposition from library and union leaders, as cuts threaten Michigan's nearly 400 libraries, as well as libraries across the nation, with rural areas expected to be hit hardest.

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the American Library Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees by Democracy Forward and co-counsel Gair Gallo.

The suit asks the court to block the dismantling of the Institute, as directed by presidential executive order.

Cindy Hohl, president of the American Library Association, said the institutions are critical.

"Libraries are a trusted anchor institution, providing Americans with access to the internet and technology - and especially in small and rural areas where people may not be able to afford those services or access in their homes," she said.

Around 125,000 libraries across the nation may be affected. Supporters of the cuts maintain that reducing federal spending is essential for budget efficiency. They believe local governments should take on more responsibility and that cuts will push libraries to find alternative funding and improve efficiency.

In Michigan, libraries provide vital community programs, including job training, literacy initiatives, and senior support services. Cuts to library funding could disrupt these services, which mainly assist underserved populations, such as those in rural communities. Hohl highlighted the consequences these communities could face from cuts.

"When we're looking at our small and rural communities, if we see a decrease in federal funding to the point of where it's a third or even a half of their budget, those libraries will have to make difficult decisions and they may have to close," she added.

The American Library Association recently sent a letter urging the acting director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services not to cut federally mandated library programs.