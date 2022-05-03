Wisconsin manufacturers expect a rise in profits

Manufacturers in Wisconsin are expecting a rise in profits this year.

In a March survey, the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP) found 63 percent of companies expect an increase in profits this year, according to WPR. However, while COVID concerns are easing, there are still concerns over workforce and supply chain issues.

"Even with all that they still project this year to be a very good year sales wise and profit wise but now the concern they have is a third piece coming which is inflation," said George Bureau, Vice President of Consulting for WMEP.

Bureau said the inflation will continue to impact not just customers but manufacturers as they seek to purchase needed materials and equipment.