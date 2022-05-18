Weinbrenner Shoe Company now manufacturing in old Merrill facility

Weinbrenner Shoe Company has expanded its facilities in Merrill.

It has moved into a building off Prospect Street once occupied by Hurd Window and Doors.

Operations have gotten underway.

The primary use for the space will be for manufacturing, leaving the outlet store intact.

Weinbrenner started operating in Merrill back in the 1930s, and city administrator Dave Johnson says this move is symbolic of how the city has evolved.

"We've gone much beyond wood products now and Weinbrenner is a good example of that, expanding in the shoe and boot industry. We're looking for more of that type of thing," Johnson said.

The company plans to formally recognize the move with a ceremony in June.