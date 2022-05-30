From resume building to transportation help, Rhinelander DWD Job Center full of resources for job seekers

Right now, Wisconsin is experiencing record unemployment rates.

But there are plenty of employers still looking for workers, and many workers that may be struggling to find a job that’s the right fit.

The Department of Workforce Development’s Job Center in Rhinelander wants to helping job seekers bridge that gap.

Jenny Kowalczyk is confident she can help job seekers that comes through the doors of the Job Center in Rhinelander.

“There’s a lot of people we’re in connection with. There’s so many resources in this community that if we can’t do it here we know somebody that can,” said Kowalczyk.

Kowalczyk is an Employment and Training Specialist with the Department of Workforce Development based in the Rhinelander office.

One of the most frustrating parts of her job isn’t the job itself. It’s that people don’t know about how much her office can help people.

“People think we’re just a job center in general, but we also can help overcome barriers. We can help individuals get transportation, driver’s license. Our ultimate goal of course is to find employment, but we can help them to get to the point too,” she said.

To help people learn more about what she does and the resources available in the Northwoods, she’s hosting a Community Resource Fair next week.

SER-National and Foodshare Employment and Training or FSET will also be there to talk to people about what they do.

Rutie Lesch is a case manager for the Northcentral FSET program.

“We guide folks through everything from doing the job search, that resume development to immediately helping them get resources like clothing for a job interview, transportation whether it’s a cab or gas card voucher. Once they gain employment, we can help them with job retention,” said Lesch.

The Resource Fair will be Tuesday, June 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hodag Connection Learning Center. It’s on Brown Street in Downtown Rhinelander.

Both Lesch and Kowalczyk encourages anyone, whether you’re looking for a job or not, to come check out the resources available.

“It’s definitely put together for people who are in need of some resources, but again if you yourself don’t need the resources, but you many know somebody who does, please come in and gather the information,” said Lesch.

Anyone who attends will be entered to win a gas card.