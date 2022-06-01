Jacquart Fabric Products and Stormy Kromer stays in the family as Gina Thorsen transitions into company leader

The ownership of Stormy Kromer and its parent company, Jacquart Fabric Products, is changing hands.

Bob Jacquart is stepping down as CEO but will stay on as chairman. His daughter and current Stormy Kromer President, Gina Thorsen, will be officially transitioning into the CEO role on July 1st.

The Ironwood-based outdoor apparel company has seen major growth in recent years as the Stormy Kromer name becomes more well-known.

Jacquart says he’s reached retirement age and it’s time to pass the reigns to his daughter.

“It’s also time for the company to have someone who can run a national brand, a brand like Stormy Kromer that competes with some of the bigger brands and needs the understanding of that and the social media that I don’t understand, and an e-commerce understanding that I don’t have and Gina’s just the perfect person,” he said.

Josh LeClair / Stormy Kromer Bob Jacquart leads people on a factory tour of Stormy Kromer, something he looks forward to continue doing as chairman of the company.

Jacquart’s dad got the family started in the fabric production business in 1958 when he started making bank deposit bags.

Bob eventually bought the business, changed the name to Jacquart Fabric Products, and transitioned it to a more formal production shop.

While building the team of people that work for the company is what Jacquart is most proud of, he says his other proudest achievement was acquiring Stormy Kromer in 2001.

“My knee-jerk reaction to be the first one to the table to buy Stormy Kromer certainly was lucky or something I can be proud of; however, you want to say it. There’s a future here at Jacquart Fabric Products mainly because of Stormy Kromer and it being our brand,” he said.

Jacquart will stay on as chairman and is looking forward to giving factory tours and offering Gina advice as needed.

Interview with Bob Jacquart and Gina Thorsen. Bob and Gina talk about the leadership transition at Stormy Kromer and the future of the brand. Listen • 5:36

Thorsen grew up with company, but it wasn’t always her plan to take it over.

“I was definitely one of those kids who wanted to get out of the small town and see the world and put my mark on the world,” she said.

After more than a decade away, the company and life in Ironwood pulled her back. She took a position with the company in 2009 and is now making a different kind of mark on the world.

“It is making a mark on the world. We’re making a mark on the community. The brand is growing in recognition. Nationally we’re opening new doors. It’s pretty exciting,” said Thorsen. “I can still go visit a big city if I want to, but I get to go to sleep every night in a beautiful place and feel pretty good about what I’m doing.”

Gina knows growing the brand won’t be without challenges, but they’re challenges she looks forward to.

She and her father have been working closely together for years to make this transition smooth. Thorsen says the focus of the company will continue to be on the Stormy Kromer brand.

“That’s really where we feel the growth potential is and where that longevity is for our employees and for our community,” she said. “We’re going to continue to focus on Stormy Kromer, growing the product line, expanding our e-commerce footprint and expanding our dealer presence in more and more states and really getting to be more well-known outside the Upper Midwest.”

The official transition of the leadership will be July 1.

Thorsen will be the first female CEO of the 100-plus year old Stormy Kromer brand.