Redikulus Dae brings people downtown Rhinelander to support businesses new and well-established

The streets of downtown Rhinelander were taken over by apparel, jewelry, artwork, and everything in between Wednesday.

It was the city’s annual Redikulus Dae sale.

Mitch Mode gets to his sporting goods shop extra early on Redikulus Dae.

“We start getting here at 6:30 this morning to put stuff out. It’s been busy enough we haven’t left the location,” said Mode.

While it’s an early start to the day, planning for it goes even further back for the Mel’s Trading Post owner.

“I go to the show in December looking for things to ship in July to use for Redikulus Dae,” said Mode. “A fair amount of the stuff on sale today is stuff we brought in for Redikulus Dae. We bought some good deals, so we pass them on here.”

The day is also a good time for Mode to try a move out some of his summer items to make way for fall and winter products.

“We’ve always done Redikulus Dae for probably 60-plus years. It’s a good day for us. It’s a lot of work but it’s fun to see. See a lot of people. It’s a good time,” said Mode.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

While Mel’s Trading Post is going on its 60th-plus Redikiulus Dae, Jenna Cogar is working her first one.

Her shop, Little Babes, is new to Rhinelander.

“I opened June 21st,” said Cogar.

The storefront on Davenport Street sells baby and children’s clothing and accessories as well as maternity and nursing items.

“I’ve always wanted my own business. I didn’t know exactly what. I’ve had a million different ideas and then I’ve had my first son. He’s six months old now, but when I had him, I was like we need something different for little kids’ clothes, accessories,” she said.

Cogar says the business has been slow to start with not a lot of people know she’s opened shop.

She’s hoping events like Redikulus Dae change that.

“A couple people I’ve had this morning, actually quite a few of them have been like, ‘I didn’t know you were here.’ So that’s exciting to see new people and faces and find out this business is here,” said Cogar.

Whether it’s a new business like Little Babes or a long-time Rhinelander staple like Mel’s Trading Post, Redikulus Dae brings in hundreds of shoppers to take advantage of the sales, support small businesses, and soak up some of the final days of summer.