PSC hosting broadband listening sessions throughout the state

Wisconsin could see up to 1.1 billion dollars to help tackle broadband infrastructure in the state.

It’s part of the bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s “Internet for All” program.

The state has already received $6 million in federal funds to develop plans and gather local input.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is hosting a series of listening sessions starting next week.

The events are open to the public.

It’s an opportunity for the public to share their experiences, ideas, and vision for broadband in Wisconsin.

"Public participation is critical to the Commission’s broadband access and digital equity efforts, so I’m excited for the Commission to hit the road and hear from community members across Wisconsin as we develop the state’s five-year action plan,” said Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq in a statement. “I look forward to the robust dialogue and community engagement during the statewide Listening Tour.”

Locally there will be one on Tuesday, May 9 from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Pine Event Center in Rhinelander.

It’s in partnership with Grow North.

