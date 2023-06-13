Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau makes big changes to support more local businesses

Oneida County took in a record $278 million in direct visitor spending last year.

As it’s clear that the Northwoods remains a top vacation destination, The Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau is making some changes to better serve tourists and local businesses.

Dropping the chamber of commerce title, the Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau is focused on supporting more businesses in the Minocqua, Woodruff, and Arbor Vitae areas.

President and CEO Krystal Westfahl says changes like this have been in the works for years and were made possible through an increase in the room tax.

“Ways to more respectively talk about the destination, talk about our destination products, but also really helping the businesses that are here and make sure that they are fully supported in whatever way they need to be supported,” said Westfahl. “This partnership expansion has been an idea that’s really just come to fruition now simply because we have the funding and we can just pull the ripcord and do it.”

Now all businesses in Minocqua, Woodruff, and Arbor Vitae can be included in much of its marketing for free.

Benefits include website listing, being in the Minocqua Destination guide, and event promotion.

Businesses used to have to pay for this work.

Now they just need to submit information online.

Westfahl says the goal is to create a more comprehensive guide for visitors to the area.

The area is more than what she calls destination tourism.

“That is the main economic driver to the Northwoods, but we also have a huge second homeowner population that have been traveling here for years,” said Westfahl. “That is part of our destination package. Those are the folks that we’re trying to attract up here. They need those services that locals need and they’re not really sure where to find that information.”

Businesses in Vilas and Oneida Counties but outside the Minocqua, Woodruff, and Arbor Vitae areas can still pay to be included in the marketing program.

But Westfahl says they’re working to keep it local.

“While we’re getting more all-encompassing with our local municipalities, we are also kind of closing down our borders a little bit. We want to make sure people understand when they’re traveling or when they’re here that they’re utilizing the businesses that are in this room tax zone. There’s a reason that the zone exists,” said Westfahl.

Businesses currently paying will continue to receive benefits through September 30.