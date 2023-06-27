People attending Hodag Country Fest asked to avoid Highway 17 construction

People attending Hodag Country Fest are being asked to avoid construction on Highway 17.

Country Fest is July 6th through 9th, with campers starting to arrive this Saturday.

The Wisconsin DOT has released alternative routes for people going to Hodag Country Fest. You can view it here.

It’s asking those drivers to avoid the road work on 17 altogether.

Instead, it’s suggesting drivers from the south take Kemp or Oneida to Stevens to get to River Road and out to the festival grounds.

For people coming from the north on 17, drivers are asked to take County Road W.

Construction crews are aiming to complete work at the Timber and Lincoln Street intersections on Highway 17 this week.