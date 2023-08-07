Bill Aids Farmer Education to Tackle Impacts of Climate Change

New federal legislation aims to help farmers share their knowledge of conservation practices as they face an increasing number of climate change-related weather events.

The "Farmer To Farmer Education Act" would help build and support farmer-led education networks so new farmers can learn from those more experienced in coping with droughts or floods.

Erin Foster West - policy coordination and management director at the National Young Farmers Coalition - said while government agents can offer support, many farmers prefer learning from friends and neighbors they trust.

"You know a lot of young farmers are really motivated to have ecological stewardship on their farms and ranches," said Foster West, "but they may not have that knowledge."

The ability to acquire "farming skills" was a top concern among young farmers in a recent survey.

Foster-West said farmer-led education can help newcomers ensure they understand the risks, costs and best practices - to ensure they can remain farming for years to come.

The legislation also aims to increase networking opportunities for Black, indigenous or non-English speaking farmers who may not have the same access to information or technical assistance.

Foster-West said when it comes to fighting climate change, farmers need all solutions on the table.

"We want to make sure we fill that gap that the U.S. Department of Agriculture can't provide," said Foster West, "because they don't hold that traditional ecological knowledge or they don't have the right information in the right language."

Foster West said the legislation will help build cross-cultural learning to improve America's farmland soil health.

The most recent USDA Census of Agriculture found that cover crops - a key conservation practice - were only planted on 6% of cropland acres.