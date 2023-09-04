Business partnership with members of KISS to bring Rock & Brews Restaurant to Forest County

The Forest County Potawatomi Community added to their business ventures with groundbreaking for a new “Rock & Brews” Restaurant.

The groundbreaking Friday featured Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of the well know rock Band KISS.

They’re also co-founders of the rock inspired Rock & Brews.

Stanley says you’re only as good as your team…..

“What we found in the Potawatomi team, the Potawatomi Nation, the tribe, call it what you will…family, is people who want to take the next step,” said Stanley.

Simmons says the relationship with the Potawatomi community developed a few years ago at a convention in San Diego.

“Who actually came up even though we didn’t know each other and introduced themselves. We should all take a hint from that, walk up to somebody you never met before and say hi, how you doing, nice to see you. And we had a kind of meeting of the minds. Hey wouldn’t it be cool to do something extraordinary. Why be ordinary when you can be extraordinary.” Said Simmons.

The 6000 square foot restaurant will feature a live band stage, and should be ready to open in the spring.

The Rock & Brews in Carter will join one just opened at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Carter.

Ever the entrepreneur, Simmons also stopped at the Rhinelander Brewing Company Saturday to help promote the launch of MoneyBag Vodka in Wisconsin.

It’s literally the finest vodka, clearly the finest spirit that’s out there and that has a lot to do with the Minhas family who have their own breweries not far, right down the road. Monroe, not far. Really a family business take care of it, make sure our partners, retailers, everybody’s happy”

Simmons partnered with Minhas to create the new Vodka brand.

KISS played to thousands of enthusiastic fans in Crandon Friday night.