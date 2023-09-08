Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport receives funding for improvement projects

The Rhinelander-Oneida County airport will receive just over $7-million for improvement projects.

Over $20-million is being awarded to three airports in Wisconsin from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

Money going to the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport will be used to upgrade taxiway and runway lighting, rehabilitate runways and taxiways, and improve safety.

“On behalf of the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport Commission and its regional sponsors, we extend our gratitude to our congressional delegation for their continued support of our facility. Funding for this comprehensive project will go toward supplanting much of our airport’s 45-year-old physical infrastructure,” said Matthew J. Leitner, Airport Director at Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.

“This will enhance our airport’s operational capabilities and further increase the economic contribution it makes to our region, which is already over $40,000,000 annually.”

The funding was announced by Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office.