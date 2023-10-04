Northwoods Economic Summit to focus on financial support for small businesses

The last few years have been quite the rollercoaster for businesses.

The pandemic hit, forcing many businesses to temporarily close their doors.

Then when things re-opened, the Northwoods has been hit with a wave of tourism each summer while many businesses are struggling with hiring enough employees to keep up with the visitors.

Through it all, Jeff Verdoorn says small businesses are bouncing back well. He’s the Executive Director of the Oneida County Economic Development Corporation.

“Our small businesses have done well. And they're growing, and they're really looking for help. And that's why we're, that's why we're having this particular get-together,” he said.

The “get together” is the Northwoods Economic Summit happening Thursday, October 5 in Rhinelander.

It’s a networking event for small businesses and the people and organizations that support them.

“We have been working over the last 18 months with the Small Business Administration and Nicolet College to reach out to small businesses in Oneida County. One of the things that came back loud and clear is they were very interested in mechanisms for financing,” said Verdoorn. “The purpose of the day is to get all those folks together in one room, along with all of our local lenders, and then also some business assistant folks, to help them to be able to make those contacts. It's really a networking event for small businesses that we've reached out to.”

The event goes from 12:30 to 6:00 at the Pines Event Center.

It’s free. You can register online or just show up.