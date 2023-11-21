Another busy Thanksgiving for travel expected across Wisconsin

Millions of the American are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, Wisconsin is expected to have its third busiest holiday travel period since 2001.

AAA predicts more than 1.1 million Wisconsinites will be traveling 50 miles or more for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That’s about up nearly 2.5 percent from last year.

Air travel is seeing the biggest increase with more than 113,000 people expected to fly. Flight ticket prices are up about 5% this year.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days at the airport ahead of the holiday and then again Sunday and Monday as people return home.

Most Wisconsinites will be traveling by car.

The good news is gas prices are down nearly 30-cents per gallon compared to this time last year.

Wednesday afternoon and evening between 2:00p.m.-6:00 p.m. is expected to be the busiest time and day to drive.

AAA

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging holiday travelers to watch their speed and focus on the road.

It recommends downloading the 511 Wisconsin App to get real-time information on travel conditions, work zones, and incidents across the state.



