Main runway reopens at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:41 AM CDT
Crews paint markings on the main runway at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport as construction work wraps up
Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport
/
Facebook
Crews paint markings on the main runway at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport as construction work wraps up

Airplanes will be touching down on a newly improved primary runway at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.

The airport announced that major upgrades to the primary runway have been completed.

The runway was built in 1976 and 77, about two years before the airport opened.

The project included replacing airfield lighting, replacing panels, repairing joints, and putting down new markings among other improvements.

Construction began September 9th, and the airport announced the runway was again open as of Monday, September 30th.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
