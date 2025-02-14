Stray Mylar balloons can cause power outages

Mylar Balloons that get loose can cause power problems.

Wisconsin Public Service says balloons may make a great Valentine’s Day gift, but stray balloons can leave thousands of people in the dark.

Every year, Wisconsin Public Service says stray balloons cause outages.

Mylar balloons that come into contact with power lines act as a conductor, creating a short circuit.

That can disrupt power and even cause lines to fall to the ground.

Wisconsin Public Service says to never release balloons outside and keep them away from power lines.