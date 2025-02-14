© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stray Mylar balloons can cause power outages

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:03 AM CST
Mylar balloon damages power equipment
Wisconsin Public Service
Mylar balloon damages power equipment

Mylar Balloons that get loose can cause power problems.

Wisconsin Public Service says balloons may make a great Valentine’s Day gift, but stray balloons can leave thousands of people in the dark.

Every year, Wisconsin Public Service says stray balloons cause outages.

Mylar balloons that come into contact with power lines act as a conductor, creating a short circuit.

That can disrupt power and even cause lines to fall to the ground.

Wisconsin Public Service says to never release balloons outside and keep them away from power lines.
Tags
Business & Economics WPSWisconsin Public Serviceelectrical powerpower outagesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required
Related Content