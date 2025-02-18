Upcoming talk in Oneida County to focus on regional economy

Erick Garcia Luna says the mission of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and the Federal Reserve is working towards an economy that works for everybody.

It’s why he says one of the most important aspects of his job as Regional Outreach Director is talking to people.

“We could sit down here and look through data and try to make sense of it, but we may be missing something, and I think those conversations, even during the presentations, questions that come up as I'm talking to groups, help us just calibrate our work a little better. So, it's very, very useful,” said Garcia Luna, specifically adding that he is speaking of his own views, not those of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis covers the ninth of 12 districts in the Federal Reserve System. The area that the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis covers expands all the way to Montana on the west and then North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, 26 counties in northwestern Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Garcia Luna will be coming to Oneida County later this month to both learn from people in the area and to share a deep dive of the regional economy, including the changing labor market.

“The labor market has been what economists like to call ‘tight’ over the last few years, meaning there are more job openings than workers available to work,” said Garcia Luna. “That seems to be changing, we have now a labor market that seems to be softening.”

Garcia Luna will be speaking at the Lunch and Learn hosted by the Oneida County Economic Development Corporation.

It’s February 26th at the Pines Event Center in Rhinelander starting at 11:30.

The event is free, but registration is required.

“I think that a lot of people don't know what we do, so we try to also make it so that people understand a little bit more about the work that we do here at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, how the Federal Reserve operates, and how some of that could influence their own their own economy,” said Garcia Luna.