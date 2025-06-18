Young Entrepreneur Markets return to Eagle River this summer

Eagle River Revitalization started the Young Entrepreneur Market last year.

It’s an opportunity for 10- to 17-year-olds to sell goods and services.

“Unless they know somebody that has started their business, there's not a lot of resources to teach them the basics of you know how to do a business plan, how to market, how to sell, and be a salesperson and advocate for yourself, and find the resources that you need to have your business be successful,” said Karen Margelofsky, Executive Director of Eagle River Revitalization.

Last year about 30 kids and teens were registered with about 20 to 25 showing up to sell at each market.

They go through workshops to build their business plan and get help launching it.

Participants were selling everything from baked goods and fishing lures to services like knife sharpening and laser engraving.

This year they’re up to 40 registered with five markets planned.

“Every adult that I've had come to the market gets hope and refreshed that, you know, there are brilliant kids, busy, hard, working and motivated,” said Margelofsky. “That's what I like to see the most and the comments I hear from adults, when you see that they're supporting the kids too. So it's nice to see that the multiple generations support each other.”

The Young Entrepreneur Markets are held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Square on 229 E. Wall Street in downtown Eagle River.

The first one is this Friday, June 20.

2025 Market Dates:

Friday, June 20

Friday, July 11

Friday, August 1

Friday, August 29

Friday, October 3