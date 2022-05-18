Republic Waste apologizes and promises better service at Eagle River City Council meeting

Republic Waste manager John Snyder apologized for past issues at last week’s Eagle River city council meeting and promised to improve waste management services going forward.

There have recently been complaints about garbage collection in the area since Republic Waste took over from the former owner, Eagle Waste.

“No doubt at all there have been some challenges along the way, and I want to apologize for the

inconveniences we’ve caused,” Snyder said to the council and residents in attendance. “Communication should have been better, and we plan to have weekly visits to improve that.”

City council member Jerry Burkett was pleased with the changes made in garbage collection.

“I’m impressed how they jumped forward and admitted their problem and fixed their problem,” he said. “I have not received one complaint in the last three weeks. We need them in Eagle River and their jobs and we need them to succeed.”

Republic Waste has over 50 employees.

Snyder announced Republic Waste is granting Eagle River a $5,000 credit for past inconveniences.

Burkett asked that their 90-day license be on the June agenda to be extended for the year.

Plan commission actions approved

The city council also approved a number of actions by the city plan commission.

That includes annexing 5.48 acres in the town of Lincoln on Highway 70 west. The former motel is now used for long term rental. Owner Ken Biegel said he wanted to receive city sewer and water on the property.

The council approved a conditional use permit to install a permanent sign at the entrance to the Catholic section of the cemetery on East Wall Street.

And it approved another conditional use permit for a fundraising sign for development on the community square, which will be named Rotary Square.

Finally, the council approved a conditional use permit for construction of three to four multi-family housing units by Advanced Welding Institute on 555 Enterprise Drive.

Other actions

In other actions, the council approved a petition for 13 airport projects in the planning stage, most

of which, if approved, would be funded 90 percent federal, 5 percent state, and 5 percent local.

It approved a July 4 fireworks permit for the VFW to launch fireworks from the fairgrounds.

Finally, the council heard city administrator Robin Ginner’s proposal to establish a “wet zone” along Wall Street for the July 4 parade as the only area where super-soaker water guns could be operated by both parade floats and spectators.