© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

City of Merrill faces lifeguard shortage

WXPR | By Jade Henschel WAOW Television
Published June 2, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT
lifeguard-g715c4f63b_1920.jpg
Pixabay.com

Officials with the City of Merrill said they have enough lifeguards at this point to be open during weekdays, but not during all weekends.

Dan Wendorf, the City of Merrill Parks and Recreation director, said the parks will take it week by week to determine when the pool will open on weekends.

He said the city is offering an incentive to attract more lifeguards. If people pass a lifeguarding course, and then work at the Bierman Family Aquatic Center and the Merrill Area Public Schools' Middle School pool, they will reimburse the cost of the certification.

Wendorf said he knows people are frustrated with the current lifeguard shortage impacting the pool.

He said the city could use at least ten additional lifeguards right now.

A lifeguard training course is set up for June 10, 11, and 12.

Tags

Community WXPR NewsMerrilllabor shortage
Jade Henschel WAOW Television
See stories by Jade Henschel WAOW Television
Related Content