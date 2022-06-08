Boulder Junction more than halfway to fundraising goal for new playground, hosting ‘Come Play Together’ fundraiser

At the end of last year, the Boulder Junction Town Board approved a plan to add, expand, and replace its old playground.

The new playground will include different sections for different age groups as well as an inclusive area with equipment that’s accessible to all.

“They need a healthy environment. They need things to do and ways to socially interact and the playground would be a good spot for that,” said Laura Bertch, Chairperson for the Community Playground Committee

Dennis Duke will be the project manager once construction starts. He’s excited for the new playground, something he was so sure about when the idea first came about.

“Well to be honest, I didn’t think the park got used that much. Last year, they funded a regular bathroom down there. I was part of the build on that. All the days I was down there, I was amazed at how many kids were down there using the park, the skate park, the basketball courts, and all that stuff,” said Duke.

The town is hoping with updated equipment, even more kids and families will want to spend time there.

The project should cost around $275,000. More than $153,000 has been raised so far.

To help reach their goal, the community is hosting the ‘Come Player Together’ Carnival and Concert on June 18th.

It will take place behind the community center in Boulder Junction.

The Carnival will run from 11 to 3 with games, bounce houses, and food.

After the Carnival ends, John Denver Tribute artist, Roy Rivers, with openers Bret and Frisk will perform.

Duke says they’ve almost secured all the sponsors needed to cover the costs of the event, meaning all the concert ticket money raised will go toward the new playground.

The whole day was designed with families in mind down to songs Roy Rivers will be singing.

“John Denver actually did, later in his career, a whole album on railroad songs and you got grandma’s featherbed. We’ve included 3 or 4 songs early in the set list just and try and be for the kids and stuff like that. We just encourage people to come and spend the day. They can go downtown, go grab a bite somewhere else. They don’t want to eat at the concert or carnival and come back,” said Duke.

You can buy tickets at the concert or ahead of time through the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce or at the Boulder Bear Motor Lodge.

You can learn more at the event and the plans for the playground at boulderatplay.com.

