Wood County bridge renamed to honor fallen deputy

A Wood County bridge now has a new name, dedicating itself to the life of a fallen Sheriff's Deputy.

Deputy LaVonne Zenner was killed in a car accident 33 years ago on Wednesday.

Zenner, a graduate of the Police Science program at Mid State Technicall College, worked for the Pittsville and Marshfield police departments before she moved up to work for the county.

She was on her way to meet a patrol officer to start her evening shift on August 3rd, 1989 when she was struck by a car and killed.

"This is a reminder we go by every day," said Sheriff Shawn Becker, "that this is a dangerous job, and we need to be appreciating our team. And you know, it's not just the Sheriff's department, it's everyone in this profession."

Zenner's family also received a diploma on LaVonne's behalf from Mid State Technical College, along with an End of Watch call from the Sheriff's department.