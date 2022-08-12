YMCA of the Northwoods offers free membership for the school year to 6th graders

Sixth Grade can a tricky time for students.

“Middle school is a time where youth need positive relationships. They need the opportunity to build important life skills. They need opportunities to use those skills effectively,” said Youth Development Coordinator Tammy Zellmer.

She believes the YMCA of the Northwoods is one of the best places for those opportunities.

To motivate families and 6th Graders to join the YMCA, it’s now offering free membership for the school year through its 6th Grade Initiative.

The 6GI was started by the New Jersey YMCA Alliance in 2008.

“Since that time about 65 Y’s across the nation have adopted either versions of it, the 6th Grade Initiative or the 7th Grade Initiative, but actually we, from what I’m understanding, will be the first in the state of Wisconsin that is rolling out this particular initiative,” said Zellmer.

Sixth graders will be able to use the pool during open swim and take advantage of open gym time.

Part of the program is going through an orientation to learn about what programs and activities are available to them.

“We’re working on having a separate teen space created with our building too that will offer games and activities that are more age appropriate for our middle school population that wouldn’t be just accessible to 6GI members, but basically any of our teen members across the board,” she said.

Sixth graders that go through the orientations will not need to be accompanied by an adult during future visits.

To participate, students need to bring their guardian and proof of grade to the YMCA. 6th graders can sign up anytime.

You can reach out to Zellmer with any questions at 715-362-9622 ext 102 or tzellmer@ymcanw.org.