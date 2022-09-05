Rhinelander woman receives national AmeriCorps award

A Rhinelander woman is being honored with a national award for her service in AmeriCorps.

Angel Brown received the most impactful member service award Thursday.

She was one of four honorees nationwide.

Brown said the AmeriCorps organization changed her life. She uses her history with addiction and recovery to help those also struggling, and has become the person she needed at her worst moments.

"You know they say that I won this most impactful service award but honestly AmeriCorps has been the most impactful in my life and in my story and in my recovery," Brown said. "I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the things that they offered me."

Brown worked as a mentor and served with Marshfield Clinic Health System's Recovery Corps.

Brown has completed four combined years with AmeriCorps and Tribal AmeriCorps, the maximum number of years a person can serve. She is now moving forward as a peer support specialist with the Human Service Center in Rhinelander, serving three Northwoods counties.

Back in May, Brown also received an award for her work at the state level.