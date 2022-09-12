‘If you haven’t been to here lately, you haven’t been here’: Rhinelander District Library invites people see that changes during open house Tuesday

There’s been a lot of changes at the Rhinelander District Public Library recently.

The pandemic has brought about many changes and with it a recent surge in people using its resources.

“If you haven’t been to here lately, you haven’t been here,” said Library Director Virginia Robert.

Over the last two and a half years, Roberts has watched the library go from shutdown to virtual to back to in-person and full service.

Through all the time, she’s also watched it grow.

The list of items you can check out, resources available at the library or virtually, and kid, teen, and adult programs the library is offering seems almost never ending.

They include renting out puzzles, lamps to help with seasonal affective disorder, and knitting needles. There’s also things available at the library like laptops, printers, and fax machines.

And all that you need to access it all is a library card.

“I use mine. It keeps my wallet full. When you look at what your tax dollars are purchasing for the entire community, it’s really kind of worth it,” said Roberts.

With the increase in resources and services, Adult Services Manager Cathy Oelrich says she’s seen a change in how the library is viewed.

“We also are kind of the community hub it seems. There’s a lot of people that want to be here cause it’s open, it’s happening, there’s people in an out. A safe place for people to work. A safe place for our teens to come and to be themselves,” said Oelrich. “Our children’s department has a lot of new families that came to the area during COVID that didn’t get to experience the library before. It’s a lot of new. It’s kind of like a reopening, a grand opening.”

Elisha Sheffer is the teen librarian.

One of the more recent projects she’s most proud of is the teen book boxes.

Like a monthly subscription service, except one you don’t have to pay for, teens can sign up and get boxes tailored to their likes and preferences that include a book, treats, and other goodies.

“Reading is so important because it exposes you to a different way of life or it reaffirms and reflects your own life. It creates that empathy and gets you that real world experience without actually having to go places,” said Sheffer.

You can learn about all the book boxes and other programs and resources the library offers at its Fall Open House Tuesday, September 13th.

There will cupcakes and popcorn for people to grab. You can buy food at Lola’s Lunchbox food truck between 11:00 and 2:00 and A’la Mode’s ice cream truck from 3:00 to 4:00.

Plus, the library will be unveiling its new logo.

“We want people to see this logo and think of the Rhinelander District Library. The logo we have is kind of a, it’s lovely, but it’s generic. I think this logo is a lot more representative of our community and what our community thinks of the library. And yes, there’s a book on it, but we’re so much more than books,” said Roberts.

The open house is Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m.

You can learn more about on the Rhinelander District Library's website.