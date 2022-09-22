Volunteers needed as more than 30,000 people expected for Eagle River Cranberry Fest

With cranberry flavored food and drinks, tours of a local marsh, and hundreds of artists and crafters, Eagle River is ready to celebrate all things cranberries.

The Cranberry Fest typically brings between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors to the area.

Michelle Williams is the event coordinator for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce. She says the festival is a fun way to celebrate the state fruit and the start of fall in the Northwoods.

“It’s just a fun way for everyone to learn about craisins, cranberries, and get to try them in different cranberry and craisin food. It’s just a fun way to celebrate our number one fruit in Wisconsin,” said Williams.

There will more than 250 vendors set up at the Vilas County Fairgrounds in Eagle River.

Downtown on Saturday there will be an antique and farmers market, art shows, and cranberry sales.

To successfully pull off the event, the chamber needs more volunteers.

“We are still looking for volunteers in a lot of different areas for the event. We use volunteers for pretty much everything at the event. It’s the volunteers that help us keep the event running every year. We’re looking for volunteers to help with things like bakery/souvenir sale even to like the crafters auction which takes place on Sunday,” said Williams.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact Williams at the chamber office at 715-479-640 or email events@eagleriver.org.

You can learn more about Cranberry Fest on the chamber’s website.

The festival is October 1st and 2nd.