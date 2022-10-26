Warm for Winter returns after pandemic hiatus offering free clothing and bedding to anyone

Warm for Winter is returning to Rhinelander.

The community effort was on hold during the height of the pandemic.

For years, two women have led an effort to make sure people have what they need as we head into the winter months.

While Jan Leschke and Gale Willcox are still involved with Warm for Winter, they’re starting to pass on many of their duties to other volunteers like Jim and Darla Jansen.

“Jan and Gale Willcox realized that, it was quite a few years ago, that there was a need in Rhinelander and the surrounding areas. That they could use a giveaway like this. They got together and started it. It’s grown quite a bit,” said Darla Jansen.

Warm for Winter is a collection of clothing, bedding, shoes, boots, coats, hats, mittens, toys and books.

All the items have been donated and are free to anyone, there’s no requirements, no questions asked.

“For whoever. There’s no income, no nothing. Anyone that’s interested can come walk through pick what they feel they need,” she said.

Warm for Winter will be open this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

It’s at Friendly Village, 900 Boyce Drive in Rhinelander.