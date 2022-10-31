"T-Bird Country" bridge takes its place in front of Lakeland Union High School

A Minocqua landmark is now immortalized outside of Lakeland Union High School.

The T-Bird Bridge has long been a staple of the Minocqua community, and Friday, it came home to the school it was named after. The bridge will now stand over the entrance to the school.

The former railroad bridge on Highway 51 had been tagged with graffiti saying “T-Bird Country” years ago.

When the bridge was replaced a few years back, an effort got started to preserve a part of it.

The bridge with it’s T-Bird Country graffiti will now stand over the entrance to the school.

Robert Smudde, the district administrator, said, "It's bridging generations of students and alumni, and its really something that our group has taken pride in over the years, maybe bringing back some of the belongingness after COVID."

There will be a dedication ceremony for the bridge Friday 11/4 at Lakeland Union High School.