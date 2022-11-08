Lincoln County lights up in green to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day

Lincoln County is lit up in green this week to recognize veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Friday.

It’s part of a broader movement called Operation Green Light, led by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

Counties taking part in the movement illuminate county buildings in green the week of Veterans Day to show support and gratitude for veterans, but also to bring awareness to the unique challenges many veterans face.

“It’s just a really simple way of saying thank you,” says John Olson, Lincoln County’s veterans service officer. “A veteran who’s driving by a home, or residence or business and they see that green light on, they know that there are people who are grateful for their service. The other reason is that it raises awareness of the services that are available to veterans and their families.”

Olson says about 2,700 veterans live in Lincoln County.

Every day, his office supports those veterans as they navigate health care services and file disability claims.

“It’s gratifying to give back,” Olson says. “Every day we have the chance to give back to those who have served.”

That’s why Olson was eager for Lincoln County to join counties across the country in Operation Green Light.

The county’s buildings will be lit up in green this week, but Olson encourages local businesses and residents to participate too.

To do so, Olson says simply change one light bulb to green. It can be an outdoor light for neighbors to see or a light inside to spark conversations with friends and family.

Either way, he says, it’s a simple way to show support for veterans this Veterans Day.