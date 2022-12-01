Salvation Army in need of volunteers to help ring in donations

Tis the season for hot chocolate, gathering with friends and family, and bell ringing.

The Salvation Army is once again asking people to spend a little time ringing bells to collect money for the Red Kettle Campaign.

As the Salvation Army Service Representative for several Northwoods counties, Amanda Jahn knows the difference a person can make simply by ringing a bell.

“We end up getting more donations when there is a bell ringer rather than when its empty kettle, just a kettle sitting there,” said Jahn.

Jahn says 86% of everything that’s donation during the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the community.

That money is used to help people in emergencies like helping pay for rent, utility bills, or even fixing up a car.

“There’s a lot of need there as a lot of people I know in Oneida County that we have seen that own houses that are having a hard time making mortgage payments because of being out from work,” she said.

Jahn says all counties are in need of bell ringers.

You can sign up as an individual or get a group together.

“Just dress accordingly to weather. Some of them are outside and some of them are inside,” said Jahn.

You can choose your preferred location when you sign up. Sign up on the Salvation Army’s website.