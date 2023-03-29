© 2023 WXPR
Fire damages a Rhinelander Restaurant

WXPR | By John Burton
Published March 29, 2023
Dinky Diner Fire.docx
Katie Thoresen
/
Fire crews outside R&T's Dinky Diner

Fire hit a Rhinelander restaurant yesterday evening.

Emergency crews responded to R&T’s Dinky Diner Diner on Thayer Street around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Smoke was seen coming from the building, and Thayer and Phillips Streets were blocked off for a time while the firefighting effort was underway.

WJFW Television reports crews moved from the diner to stairs leading to apartments above it, and that a ventilation hole had to be cut into the top of the building.

Crews from several area departments were on the scene, and started packing up around 8:30 last night.

Wednesday morning, the entrance to the diner was blocked with yellow tape.

John Burton
See stories by John Burton
