Rhinelander on top in best communities in Wisconsin contest

A show down of 64 Wisconsin communities ended with Rhinelander on top.

The bracket style contest put together by the Milwaukee Record featured online voting in contests between different Wisconsin communities.

Rhinelander survived to the final round and won, defeating Menasha.

Rhinelander got nearly 62 percent of the vote in that final pairing.

Previously, Rhinelander topped Madison, Superior, Hayward and Eau Claire in head-to-head match-ups.