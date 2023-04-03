© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Rhinelander on top in best communities in Wisconsin contest

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
rhinelander_chamber.jpg
Wikimedia Commons Gourami Watcher
/

A show down of 64 Wisconsin communities ended with Rhinelander on top.

The bracket style contest put together by the Milwaukee Record featured online voting in contests between different Wisconsin communities.

Rhinelander survived to the final round and won, defeating Menasha.

Rhinelander got nearly 62 percent of the vote in that final pairing.

Previously, Rhinelander topped Madison, Superior, Hayward and Eau Claire in head-to-head match-ups.

Tags
Community RhinelanderWXPR News
John Burton
See stories by John Burton
Related Content